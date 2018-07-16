HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KTHV) - Sunday night brought much-needed rain, but the clouds are what stole the show.

Our social media was flooded with an incredible picture of what looked like a halo rainbow over the clouds.

This is an atmospheric phenomenon known as Pileus Iridescence. A couple of different things are going on to create this beautiful sight.

Pileus clouds are wispy lenticular clouds that take the shape of a halo. This type of cloud forms over the top of cumulus or cumulonimbus clouds when rising air associated with the clouds lifts moist, stable air allowing it to condense overhead. Pileus clouds are short-lived because the growing cloud underneath normally overtakes them.

The small water droplets in the pileus cloud diffract sunlight, a process known as iridescence, giving off the pastel colors in the image.

Conditions must be just right. This phenomenon usually happens on hot, humid summer days and in the late afternoon. Iridescence colors are brightest when water droplets are small and similar in size.

While this phenomenon is not entirely rare, it is rare to get a picture because of the short life of pileus clouds.

If you see something incredible in the sky, snap a picture! We love sharing and explaining our Arkansas sky.

