The recent arrests of 25 men in Florida for allegedly trying to have sex with children has prompted a sheriff there to issue another 'app warning' for parents, reports CBS Miami.
The arrests happened from July 17 to July 20 after the suspects responded to internet ads, online apps and social media sites, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
During his press conference last week, the sheriff listed the following apps as ones that parents need to know about. (Six of them were used by suspected predators who were recently arrested.)
- Meetme
- Grindr
- Skout
- Tiktok
- Badoo
- Bumble
- Snapchat
- Kik
- Liveme
- Holla
- Whisper
- Ask.fm
- Calculator%
- Hot or Not
The sheriff's list started with nine apps in May and has increased since.
View the sheriff's Facebook post here for a brief description of the apps.
“Unfortunately, the internet allows for easy and anonymous access to children by strangers who are hiding behind a computer screen,” Sheriff Tom Knight told CBS.
