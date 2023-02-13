Proposed House Bill could impact future of solar energy in Arkansas

A bill that could have an impact on the future of solar energy in Arkansas has over 90 groups and individuals coming together trying to keep it from becoming law.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — House Bill 1370, the bill that would end the 20-year-old "Arkansas Renewable Energy Development Act” has many people concerned about the future of solar energy. It would also alter a law passed in 2019.

Arkansas is one of the very few states with a generous net-metering policy— and the idea is that home or private business solar arrays would get compensated by utility companies for basically taking the load off the power grid.



The federal government said the 2019 law led to huge gains in solar power generation in the state. House Bill 1370 would put limits on that generosity.

Those who oppose the bill like State Representative Aaron Pilkington worry it will end solar expansion in the state, which is something he's worked on in the City of Clarksville.

“It's been a great way to help diversify our energy portfolio in the area, but also just our economy as well. People see that we're an up-and-coming city that's trying to be a little more forward-thinking,” Pilkington described.

Bill-sponsor State Senator, Jonathan Dismang, sent us a statement that said that the bill is “a consumer protection bill.”



“Its intention is to eliminate the unfair cost shifting that is currently occurring between those with solar to those without,” said Dismang.