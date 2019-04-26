LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Verizon identified Little Rock as one of 20 U.S. cities that will receive Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband service in 2019.

5G Ultra Wideband service uses new radio technology and device hardware to deliver advanced capabilities to consumers and businesses.

“I’m excited to work with Verizon to bring 5G service to our city this year and to be among only 20 cities in the country it’s chosen to roll out this advanced technology,” Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. said. “Steadily and surely, Little Rock is making improvements in quality of life for its residents and visitors, and this is an example of how my administration is working to push Little Rock forward and make the capital city one where people enjoy living, working, and playing.”

Verizon Chief Technology Officer Kyle Malady said Little Rock follows such cities as Chicago and Minneapolis for receiving the 5G Ultra Wideband service.

“5G Ultra Wideband service is coming to Little Rock this year," Malady said. “Today’s announcement is just the start for Little Rock and we’re excited to bring the game-changing power of 5G Ultra Wideband service to consumers, business and government agencies in 2019.”

When customers move outside Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area, 5G compatible devices automatically and seamlessly hand off the signal to Verizon’s 4G LTE network, Malady said.