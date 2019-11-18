HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Editor's note: The video shown above is from September 2016.

According to the City of Hot Springs, a 200-foot diameter roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of Highway 5 and Highway 7 as a part of the ArDOT project to widen Highway 7.

The current businesses at the junction, Shell gas station and Trophies Corner, will be demolished according to Hot Springs' Weekly Snapshot.

The ArDOT project will feature a center turn lane, two traffic lanes, bike lanes, curbs and sidewalks and a new traffic signal at the north end of Fountain Lake School.

Garver Engineers, Inc. from North Little Rock designed the project for the City.

Construction is expected to start January 2020.

