NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to ARDOT, traffic is backed up on I-40 Eastbound and Westbound lanes due to an accident with a semi truck near North Little Rock.

As of 6:40 a.m., all Eastbound lanes are impacted as well as the inside Westbound lane.

The incident took place near mile marker 161.5.