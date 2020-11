A rolled over 18-wheeler is blocking the left hand lane in Lonoke County.

The accident occurred on Interstate 40, near Mile Marker 182.9, closest to Carlisle.

Officials say traffic is passing on the outside shoulder and the on-ramp lane.

