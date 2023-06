According to ARDOT reports, an accident on I-630 eastbound near Exit 3B is causing traffic in Pulaski County.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: All lanes have been cleared on EB I-630 near Exit 3B. Traffic has resumed as normal.

According to ARDOT reports, an accident on I-630 eastbound is causing traffic in Pulaski County.

Traffic is being impacted in the right and right shoulder lanes near Exit 3B just west of Cedar St. in Little Rock.

Officials are on site working to clear the scene. For live updates, please visit IDriveArkansas here.