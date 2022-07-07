x
Fatal accident causes lane closures on S. University Avenue

Little Rock police are at the scene of a fatal accident on S. University Avenue, resulting in all northbound traffic being detoured.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Northbound traffic lanes on the 4600 block of S. University Avenue are being detoured due to a traffic accident. 

Little Rock Police Department is on the scene of a collision between a vehicle and motorcycle, which resulted in the death of one person.

Officers advise drivers to avoid the area or take an alternate route. 

All traffic is currently being diverted to 53rd Street and Mabelvale Pike.

There are limited details regarding this accident and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.

