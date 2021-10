If you're headed toward downtown Little Rock this morning, you may want to take a detour.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to ARDOT, a significant slowdown can be expected when traveling on I-630 Eastbound just past the Big Rock interchange.

The traffic can be seen backed up, almost at a complete stand-still, near Baptist Health via the ARDOT traffic cameras.

If you're headed toward downtown Little Rock this morning, you may want to take a detour.