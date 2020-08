An accident was on U.S. Highway 67 southbound near Exit 9.

JACKSONVILLE, Arkansas — According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, an accident occurred on U.S. Highway 67 southbound near Exit 9.

All lanes blocked at this time, according to ARDOT.

Pulaski Co: Accident reported on SB U.S. Highway 67 near Exit 9. Lanes blocked at this time: all. Reported by: ARDOT. Monitor https://t.co/l1xGNNByOO for the latest information. #ARtraffic #CNAtraffic — Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) August 25, 2020

Pulaski Co: (UPDATE) Accident on U.S. Highway 67 SB near Exit 9. All lanes remain blocked at this time: Monitor https://t.co/l1xGNNTado for the latest information. #ARtraffic #CNAtraffic pic.twitter.com/RPT8Hlbfor — Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) August 25, 2020

April Kiser with the Jacksonville Police Department said the three main lanes are blocked and being rerouted.