Accident leads to road closures in Conway

The Conway Police Department is working to clear a pedestrian-involved accident that has caused some road closures in the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway Police Department is working a pedestrian-involved accident that happened on Sunday in the Oak St. and Central Landing Blvd area.

They ask that the public please avoid the area, due to some road closures as they clear the area.

East and west-bound traffic from I-40 to 3rd Ave and the 127 eastbound off-ramp to Oak St will all be shut down until further notice.