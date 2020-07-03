LITTLE ROCK, Ark — If there's any congestion along I-630, it's not because of construction anymore.

"It's a whole new experience for them to head downtown in the mornings and we are very pleased with that," said Randy Ort with the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The $88-million project has taken just under two years to complete. Now, Interstate 630 between the Big Rock Interchange and the University Avenue exit is eight lanes.

Now that the construction is done, there are a couple final touches to do before all the work is complete.

"There will still be some lane closures coming up. The striping that is in place is a temporary striping. The permanent striping can't be placed until temperatures warm up quite a bit," said Ort.

"Probably in the next two months, we will have some additional lane closures. They will take place in the midnight hours to minimize impacts," he added.

So until the striping is complete, that part of I-630 will still be considered a work zone.

"We want motorists to understand we want them to go ahead and enjoy the lanes we have, enjoy that enhanced mobility and that greater safety," said Ort. "Keep in mind it is still a construction zone and there are workers still present. It will still have a reduced speed limit."

Arkansas Department of Transportation is not done on improving roadways.

The next project is on Interstate 30 between Benton and Hot Springs. They are working to widen the roadway to six lanes.

It is expected to be complete in two years.

