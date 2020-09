The westbound lanes of I-40 in Johnson County have been shut down after a multi-vehicle accident.

The accident occurred at the mile marker 71 in Johnson County, about 1.5 miles east of Knoxville, Ark.

ARDOT is reporting a fire within the accident.

