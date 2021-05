A bridge on Hwy. 308 in Poinsett County is closed due to structural deficiencies discovered during a routine inspection.

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. — According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), a bridge on Hwy. 308 in Poinsett County is closed due to structural deficiencies discovered during a routine inspection.

No traffic is allowed through this location.

Farm equipment should use local roads and all other traffic may use Interstate 555 and Hwy. 135 as an alternate route.