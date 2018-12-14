LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - All lanes of Interstate 630 will be closed at one time or another this weekend.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced that all lanes will be closed for 15-minute intervals from 7 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15 to 7 a.m. Monday, Dec. 17. The construction zone is between mile markers 4 and 7 or Fair Park Boulevard and Baptist Health Drive.

The closures are "to allow crews to tie into temporary ramps at Rodney Parham Road and John Barrow Road," a press release said. The construction is part of the I-630 widening project.

Traffic will be controlled using signage and barrels. Neighborhoods adjacent to the interstate may experience noise impacts during nighttime hours.