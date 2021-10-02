ARDOT prepares central Arkansas roads ahead of potential winter weather

Crews have worked around the clock to pre-treat the roadways, while hoping to make a safer commute for drivers if winter weather forces you to drive in icy condition

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — ARDOT has kept a close eye on the potential winter weather threat here in central Arkansas come Wednesday.

The past 48 hours have been non-stop prepping on the roadways.

"We are definitely keeping an eye on this one,” said Dave Parker, the ARDOT spokesperson.

Crews have worked around the clock to pre-treat the roadways, while hoping to make a safer commute for drivers if winter weather forces you to drive in icy conditions.

"The interstates, those will be treated, the higher-traveled areas will be taken care of quicker than anything else,” said Parker. “We are watching those first. We will work on those primary roads and then work our way down to the secondary roads."

ARDOT prepped early and has finished lying salt brine on the roads.

But, Tuesday’s rain is a concern.

"If the rain picks up, it will simply wash the brine away. We will have to move to a second level, which is putting the rock salt down,” said Parker.

It's important to be as cautious and safe while traveling in winter weather.

The US Department of Transportation encourages you to stock your car ahead of the storm.

You should have a blanket, flashlight, jumper cables, an ice scraper, water, food, and meds with you.

Parker said it’s also important to prepare for your drive before you even leave your home.

"If you have to get out, know before you go. Check your route. Check i-Drive Arkansas, check our website ARDOT.gov. Keep an eye on things and allow yourself more time,” said Parker.

ARDOT crews across the state have shifted, meaning there are now crews working around the clock 24/7 to continue treating roads into the second phase when temperatures begin to drop.