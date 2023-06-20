Repairs to Lonoke overpass to begin on Wednesday

On Wednesday, ARDOT crews will shut down a lane of traffic to repair flaking and crumbling concrete underneath the I-40 overpass.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONOKE, Ark. — After some people shared their concerns about a potentially crumbling overpass in Lonoke— we went to work to find out what was going on.

Their concerns are about the main overpass over I-40 by the McDonald's. While other overpasses are being replaced, they explained that this one is desperately in need of help.

"I drive over it every day, multiple times a day, and it's frustrating because it has got a lot of holes and dips and it looks rickety, but when you get underneath it, it looks even worse," Stacey Moore described.

Moore lives in Lonoke and took pictures of the overpass that show how underneath there are cracks and patches visible.

"It looked dangerous and I heard there were concrete pieces falling from the overpass," Moore added.

Arkansas Department of Transportation spokesperson Dave Parker said there are little pieces of concrete that have been flaking and cracking because the overpass is 58 years old.

After Moore posted her pictures on social media they were shared hundreds of times.

ARDOT explained that they then sent out a bridge inspector and said they will start making repairs to the bridge on Wednesday.

"The eastbound outside lane of I-40 between mile markers 181 and 183 and the off-ramp to Exit 183 will be closed to traffic as crews repair the underside of the overpass near Carlisle," said the ARDOT press release."Crews will be repairing spalling (flaking, cracking, or crumbling concrete) that is occurring on the underside of the overpass. Repairs will consist of applying a grout mixture to the affected areas."

In September, construction will begin on replacements for the Lonoke overpass and another one in Carlisle.

Construction is expected to take a year to complete.