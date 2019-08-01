LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – The Arkansas Department of Transportation is urging drivers to slow down in the I-630 construction zone with months of work yet to be done on the interstate.

ArDOT spokesperson Danny Straessle said it could be another year before construction on the road is complete.

"The work zone changes on a regular basis. What you travel through going to work might be different when you come home,” Straessle said.

He said workers just completed construction of the new Hughes Street overpass. They are now working on the replacement of the Rodney Parham and the Rock Creek overpass. This means traffic is constantly shifting in the area, so drivers need to pay close attention.

“Traffic has been shifted to the North. On the North side of the interstate is where the traffic has been rerouted,” he said. “East bound lanes are where the west bound lanes used to be. The west bound lanes are on new pavement carrying traffic westbound.”

Straessle said in the next six months, drivers can expect traffic to be shifted to the southside of the highway. He said the purpose of the project is to widen the highway from six lanes to eight lanes--four lanes in each direction--making it a difficult project.

“That’s what’s tricky about this project. It’s all being done during live traffic and we can’t shut the freeway down because it’s an important artery east west in the city,” Straessle said.

The speed limit has also been decreased from 60 mph to 50 mph. Straessle said trying to get motorists to slow down in the construction zone has become an issue.

“It can be very dangerous out there for the workers and for motorists if they’re not paying attention through that work zone,” he said. “It can be difficult navigating [that area], and it needs to be done at a slower speed.”

He said drivers should expect even more traffic pattern changes in the future, which is why it is important to slow down and pay attention. Drivers can also expect construction to go on for 24 hours at some points.

“The contractor has to diligently plan their schedule and it’s a delicate choreography to get the work done that they need to get done,” Straessle said.

Straessle recommends before you head out the door, to check traffic on I-630. You can do that by going to idrivearkansas.com.