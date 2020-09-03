LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Monday, March 9, travel lanes on Kanis Road between Embassy Suites Drive and Bowman Road will be shifted to a newly constructed north side of Kanis.

The Little Rock Police Department said in a tweet that the lane shift is needed to start the improvements on the south side of Kanis Road.

Little Rock police said to drive with caution.

If you want to monitor the lane closure, visit idrivearkansas.com for the latest information on the lane shift.

