Arkansas bus laws to remember as school traffic begins

ARKANSAS, USA — As the first day of school kicks off, parents and kids aren't the only ones adjusting to a new routine today— drivers will also have to adapt to more traffic and school buses on the road.
If you don't remember one important law that went into effect a couple years ago, it could cost you an unwanted run-in with law enforcement.
Arkansas law requires drivers to stop 30 feet away from a stopped school bus with its flashing red lights on.
If you are driving on a two-lane road with no median, everyone is required to stop. However, if you're on a road with a center turn lane, both directions must stop.
When it comes to a four-lane with no median, drivers in both directions must stop. It's only when there's a divided median that drivers in the opposite direction can continue without stopping.
If you're caught breaking the law, the fine is between $250 to $1,000, 90 days in jail— or both.
"Driving during school hours can be a frustrating experience. You have the increased volume of parents taking kids to school and then trying to get to work. You've got a group of new drivers driving themselves to school and we've got increased traffic from the school buses. So this is a good time to wake up a little early. Give yourself a little more time to get to your destination and just have patience with people," said Robert Bennett with the Thompson Driving School.