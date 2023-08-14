Arkansas bus laws to remember as school traffic begins

The first day of school means more drivers and school buses will be on the road— here are some reminders to keep in mind to avoid getting a ticket.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — As the first day of school kicks off, parents and kids aren't the only ones adjusting to a new routine today— drivers will also have to adapt to more traffic and school buses on the road.

If you don't remember one important law that went into effect a couple years ago, it could cost you an unwanted run-in with law enforcement.

Arkansas law requires drivers to stop 30 feet away from a stopped school bus with its flashing red lights on.

If you are driving on a two-lane road with no median, everyone is required to stop. However, if you're on a road with a center turn lane, both directions must stop.

When it comes to a four-lane with no median, drivers in both directions must stop. It's only when there's a divided median that drivers in the opposite direction can continue without stopping.

If you're caught breaking the law, the fine is between $250 to $1,000, 90 days in jail— or both.