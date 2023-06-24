Arkansas State Police reports more than 700 arrests weekend of June 17

Arkansas State Police announced Friday that they made 788 arrests the weekend of June 17, continuing its "Operation Safe Streets" initiative.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas State Police is continuing Operation Safe Streets, an effort to increase law enforcement presence across the Little Rock metro to discourage criminal activity.

ASP announced Friday that they made 788 arrests the weekend of June 17, including 121 arrests for excessive speeding and 24 for driving while intoxicated.

According to Arkansas State Police, more than 45 Troopers from Arkansas' 12 Troops, including members of ASP's command staff, made contact with 1,274 violators during the 48-hour effort.

Operation Safe Streets started May 13 and has netted 1,473 arrests, including 53 driving while intoxicated and 202 excessive speeding violations.