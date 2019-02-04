Governor Asa Hutchinson signed a bill into law Tuesday that would allow cyclists yield at stop signs and red lights.

The bill, now known as Act 650, was introduced by state Senator Missy Irvin (R-Mountain View) and state Representative Jay Richardson (D-Fort Smith) and passed both the House and Senate with majority support from legislators.

The amendment now allows cyclists to yield at red lights and stop signs. A cyclist must stop at red light before entering the intersection.

Cyclists are allowed to make right-hand turns without stopping and left-hand turns on a one-way road after "slowing to a reasonable speed and yielding."

The bill also states that, "A person riding an animal or driving any animal drawing a vehicle upon a highway has the rights and duties applicable to a driver of a vehicle."

