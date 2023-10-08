Benton police investigating after pedestrian killed on I-30 service road

The Benton Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was involved in a vehicle fatality in the 17,900 block of I-30's North Service Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

BENTON, Ark. — On the morning of August 10, the Benton Police Department responded to the 17,900 block of the North Service Road of I-30 in reference to a pedestrian and vehicle fatality accident.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult female suffering from fatal injuries. She was pronounced deceased at the scene. The victim's identity is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Benton Police Department at (501) 776-5947 or (501) 778-1171, or you can send an anonymous text to 847411 with the keyword BENTONPD in the body of the message.