Biden Administration approves Arkansas's EV charging infrastructure plans along highways

On September 14, the Biden-Harris Administration announced their approval of Arkansas’s plan to build out an electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

Arkansas will be among with the first group of 35 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico with approved plans.

These states will be able to unlock more than $900 million in National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) formula funding to help build EV chargers across approximately 53,000 miles of highway throughout the country.

The NEVI formula will make $5 billion available over five years to help build a convenient, reliable, and affordable EV charging network nationwide.

Arkansas’s EV charging plan will help grow the state's emerging charging network of approximately 532 public charging ports.

One of the first priorities will be placing high-powered chargers along the 512 miles of designated EV corridors within Arkansas.

The announcement will unleash roughly $19.5 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for Arkansas to take key steps in building out a new charging network.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said that the funding announcement marked an important step.

“With the first set of approvals we are announcing today, 35 states across the country – with Democratic and Republican governors – will be moving forward to use these funds to install EV chargers at regular, reliable intervals along their highways,” he said.

Prior to the administration's approval, State Departments of Transportation (DOTs) were able to begin staffing and activities directly related to the development of their plans.

After the plan was approved, states can now be reimbursed for those costs.

They will also have a wide range of options to use their NEVI Formula funding for projects directly related to the charging of a vehicle, which could include:

Upgrade of existing and construction of new EV charging infrastructure

Operation and maintenance costs of these charging stations

Installation of on-site electrical service equipment

Community and stakeholder engagement

Workforce development activities

EV charging station signage

Data sharing activities

Related mapping analysis and activities

Electricians working on EV charging infrastructure installation must be certified through the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Training Program, which is a non-profit, industry-recognized training program.

Jennifer M. Granholm, U.S. Secretary of Energy, expressed her support for the project and approved funding.

“Making electric vehicle charging accessible to all Americans is critical to achieving a transportation sector that improves our environment and lessens our dependence on oil and gas,” said Granholm.

According to Acting Federal Highway Administrator, Stephanie Pollack, they were able to approve the state charging plans ahead of schedule thanks to the commitment of state leaders.