Portion of Braden Street in Jacksonville to temporarily close for construction

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — Weather permitting, Braden Street, at its connection with John Harden Drive in Jacksonville, Ark., will be closed for construction from July 10 through July 17.
The closure will allow construction crews to perform pavement removal and reconstruction.
Commuters will be asked to follow detour signs west to an adjacent road, John Hardin Drive. Arkansas Department of Transportation said traffic would be controlled with message boards, traffic drums and barricades.
This construction project is a part of ARDOT's Connecting Arkansas Program, which includes widening 2.5 miles of Highway 67 to six lanes between Main Street (Exit 9) and Vandenberg Boulevard (Exit 11).
The $145.2 million project also includes improvements at the James Street Interchange (Exit 10A), the Gregory Street Interchange (Exit 10B) and the frontage roads' conversion from two-way to one-way.