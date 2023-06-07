Portion of Braden Street in Jacksonville to temporarily close for construction

The closure will allow construction crews to perform pavement removal and reconstruction as ARDOT continues widening Highway 67 to six lanes.

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — Weather permitting, Braden Street, at its connection with John Harden Drive in Jacksonville, Ark., will be closed for construction from July 10 through July 17.

The closure will allow construction crews to perform pavement removal and reconstruction.

Commuters will be asked to follow detour signs west to an adjacent road, John Hardin Drive. Arkansas Department of Transportation said traffic would be controlled with message boards, traffic drums and barricades.

This construction project is a part of ARDOT's Connecting Arkansas Program, which includes widening 2.5 miles of Highway 67 to six lanes between Main Street (Exit 9) and Vandenberg Boulevard (Exit 11).