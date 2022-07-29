Broadway Street to close multiple nights for construction

Broadway Street below I-30 in North Little Rock will require a full closure during overnight hours from Monday, August 1 through Friday, August 5.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Broadway Street below Interstate 30 in North Little Rock will be fully closed during overnight hours for construction beginning Monday, August 1.

Weather permitting, Broadway Street will be closed between the I-30 frontage roads between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night from Monday, August 1 until Friday, August 5.

Eastbound traffic will detour south on Poplar Street to Riverfront Drive and then turn east to follow the road to Broadway Street.

Westbound traffic will detour north on the I-30 frontage road towards Bishop Lindsey Avenue and return southbound by the frontage road to Broadway Street.