North Little Rock businesses alongside I-30 frustrated with lane closures

As construction continues on I-30, businesses in North Little Rock closest to the work zones say they're fed up.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As construction continues on I-30, businesses in North Little Rock closest to the work zones say they're fed up.

"I'm very frustrated," Angela Montgomery of Ramhorn Furniture said. "I'm very disappointed that they didn't give us more ample time to tell our customers that this was going to happen."

Montgomery has been in business for 30 years and has seen all kinds of work done to the interstate.

This time, it's lasted longer than she's ever seen it.

"They came in here about six, eight months ago," Montgomery said. "Told us they were closing the road, that was on a Friday, on Monday they were closing our road down."

Crews are working to "enhance one of the most traveled roads in Arkansas," according to an ARDOT website.

"I'm happy they're redoing the freeway, but they won't even show us a diagram or anything of what they're building," Montgomery said.

Across the street, at Faith Furniture, it's the same story.

"It's really been a headache," James McCaw said. "It's wear and tear on your body cause you've got to carry stuff a little farther."

Now there are new issues for them to work with.

Lane closures are happening along stretches of I-30 and I-40 this week.

The first lane closure is on a stretch of I-30 closest to them.

"it's going to be a lot louder now, it's gonna be a lot more vibrations at all times with all them big trucks running up and down the highway," McCaw said.

Those lane closures are set to take place this week.

But after their experience with the construction that's been happening next door, neither Montgomery or McCaw say they trust things to be done soon.