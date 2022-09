Due to a car accident that happened on Tuesday in downtown Little Rock that caused downed power lines, the public is urged to take an alternate route.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The area downtown near 9th Street between Scott and Rock Street is currently closed due to a car accident.

The accident has caused downed powerlines, and crews in the area have recommended the public find an alternate route.

The intersection of 9th and Cumberland is also being affected, but the 9th Street overpass remains available.