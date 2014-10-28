Construction crews to close Broadway St. in North Little Rock

ARDOT crews are preparing to demolish the I-30 bridge, which will require two temporary full closures of Broadway Street in North Little Rock on January 13 and 20th.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — ARDOT construction crews are set to demolish the existing I-30 westbound bridge over Broadway Street in North Little Rock, which will require two temporary full closures of the road.

Weather permitting, crews will close off Broadway Street between South Cypress and North Locust streets on the following dates:

Friday, January 13 at 10 p.m. through Monday, January 16 at 5 a.m.

Friday, January 20 at 10 p.m. through Monday, January 23 at 5 a.m.

For additional information, see detour map NR 23-004-A below:

Westbound traffic on Broadway Street will detour on the northbound frontage road to Bishop Lindsey Avenue, take the southbound frontage road, and return to Broadway.