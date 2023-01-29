Construction on I-30 to require lane closures in Little Rock and North Little Rock

Due to construction, lane closures on I-30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock are set to begin on Monday, January 30.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If the weather allows, lane closures on I-30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock are set to begin on Monday, January 30.

Traffic will be controlled by signage as well as construction barrels, and any double-lane closures will be limited to the hours between 11:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m.

Daytime closures will be between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closures) between 4th and 10th Streets in Little Rock will begin at 6:30 a.m.

Eastbound on Broadway Street (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock will happen between 9:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Overnight closures will be between 8:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

I-30 (single and double-lane closures) between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and I-40 in North Little Rock

Various closures on the I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound or frontage road in Little Rock; if the I-30 eastbound on-ramp is closed, then the northbound frontage road (Exit 140) will be open; if the northbound frontage road (Exit 140) is closed, the I-30 eastbound on-ramp will be open

I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closure) between 4th and 10th Streets in Little Rock are set to begin at 6:00 p.m.

Eastbound on Broadway Street (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock set to begin at 11:00 p.m.

I-30/I-40 lanes and ramps (single-lane closures) at the north terminal in North Little Rock

24-hour Closures

Full closure of 6th Street Bridge for reconstruction in Little Rock; detours will be shown on signs

Full closure of McGowan Street between the on-ramp to I-30 westbound and Pulaski County Lane in Little Rock; the on-ramp to I-30 westbound will be reduced to one lane;