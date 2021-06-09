ARDOT to close lanes, shift traffic due to Arkansas River Bridge construction

Improvements of the Interstate 430 Arkansas River Bridge will need temporary lane closures and shifts in traffic beginning Friday, June 11.

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Improvements of the Interstate 430 Arkansas River Bridge will need temporary lane closures and shifts in traffic beginning Friday, June 11.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), there will be double and single lane closures in Pulaski County between Cantrell Road (Highway 10) and Crystall Hill Road (Highway 100.)

In a statement, ARDOT released the following lane closures and details that begin on June 11:

Double Lane Closures:

Friday 8 pm – Saturday Noon

Saturday 8 pm – Sunday Noon

Sunday 8 pm – Monday 6 am

Single Lane Closures:

Saturday Noon – 8 pm

Sunday Noon – 8 pm

ARDOT said that traffic will be controlled by signs and traffic barrels.