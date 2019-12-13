LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Construction to widen Interstate 630 requires lane closures in Little Rock, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

Weather permitting, eastbound and westbound I-630 will close the inside lanes between University Avenue (Exit 5) and Baptist Health Drive (Exit 7).

This work will occur weekdays between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m on the following dates to allow crews to work within the median.

Monday, December 16 through Friday, December 20

Friday, December 27

Monday, December 30

Friday, January 3

The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone. Traffic will be controlled using signage and barrels.

Neighborhoods adjacent to the interstate may experience noise impacts during nighttime hours.

