Man charged with negligent homicide after 3 killed, 5 injured in I-40 crash

Ivan Santos has been charged with three counts of negligent vehicular homicide while intoxicated after an I-40 crash killed three motorcyclists.

Example video title will go here for this video

MULBERRY, Ark. — A man has turned himself into authorities after his role in a fiery crash on Interstate 40 claimed the lives of three motorcyclists on Thursday, May 12.

Arkansas State Police have identified the three riders that were killed. Six others were injured, including four others on motorcycles.

Those killed have been identified as:

Leonard Lemar, Jr. of Slidell, La.

Patricia Lemar of Slidell, La.

Malinda Shano of Terrytown, La.

The fatality report from state police confirms that the driver of a pickup truck was driving east in the westbound lanes of the interstate and slammed into a group of motorcyclists.

Adam Walker told 5NEWS he was moments away from being in the crash — saw a white truck going the wrong way and crash into the motorcycles. He and his girlfriend swerved into the ditch to miss the crash. He said it was an explosion on impact and that multiple helicopters and dozens of first responders are at the scene.

On June 3, Arkansas State Police confirmed that Ivan Santos surrendered to police in Oklahoma after an arrest warrant was filed in connection to his role in the three deaths.

29-year-old Santos of Norman, Oklahoma, has been charged with three counts of negligent vehicular homicide while intoxicated, four counts of attempted negligent vehicular homicide while the intoxicated, second-degree battery, and driving while intoxicated.

Arkansas State Police confirmed that along with the three people who died from the crash, four other motorcyclists were injured, along with Santos and his passenger.

Check back with 5NEWS for updates to this developing story.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.