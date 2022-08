Police are investigating a collision between a vehicle and bicycle— one person was reported to be injured and in critical condition.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Accident Reconstructive Officers have been called to investigate a collision between a vehicle and bicycle on Pine Street and Charles Bussey Avenue.

One person was reported to be injured and in critical condition.

Law enforcement advised that drivers can expect to see traffic delays and should avoid the area if possible.