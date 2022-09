Little Rock police announced that traffic is being redirected after a train derailed on Arch Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police announced that traffic is being redirected after a train derailed on Arch Street on Tuesday.

According to authorities, the incident is forcing traffic to close south of Interstate Park near the intersection of Arch Street and 65th Street.

Police are urging those in the area to choose an alternate route if heading in that direction.