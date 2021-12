According to ARDOT, the left and middle westbound lanes of I-440 near the Clinton National Airport are blocked after a diesel spill.

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to ARDOT, the left and middle westbound lanes of I-440 near the Clinton National Airport are blocked after an accident caused a diesel spill Tuesday afternoon.

As of 2:15 p.m., the left and middle lanes were blocked but ARDOT said additional lanes may be closed due to the spill.

The accident was reported near mile marker 2.7.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.