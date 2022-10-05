Some distracted drivers rely heavily on car safety technology

Cell phones make everyone more available, but an increase in use on the road is making them more dangerous for distracted drivers.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — While cell phones make everyone more reachable, their increased use on the road is making them more dangerous.

"It's so easy to put a phone in your hand, we're used to doing that at work at school, and at home. And so in the car, it's just seems natural, but it's causing a whole lot more problems," State Farm Agent Charlotte Potts said.

And she said those problems can be quite expensive, adding "The cost associated with distracted driving was reported last at $129 billion dollars."

A recent survey of drivers nationwide shows that half admit to bad behavior while driving, and just about half of drivers admit to texting, or checking apps on their phone.

The State Farm survey also showed that one-third of those drivers also admitted to using video chat or filming while driving.

"Sometimes people rely too heavily on the safety features of their vehicle. And they don't actually look back and make sure the lane is clear," Potts said. She added that while new safety technology in cars can help to avoid accidents, they shouldn't replace driver focus, especially as those lanes get busier.

"Rush hour traffic when everybody got back on the roads, they haven't done that in a couple of years," Potts said.

These accidents aren't just clogging up roadways, but body shops as well.

B&J Collision in North Little Rock said they're seeing triple their normal demand, all in the middle of all these supply chain shortages.

"The volume has definitely picked up. We're having a lot of hard time getting some parts in, especially on the newer cars," shop co-owner Barrett Hudson said.

This means that a quick text while driving, could keep your car off the road for a long time.

"Usually if someone came in we could get in get to it in about next two or three days now it's about two or three weeks," Hudson added.