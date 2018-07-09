Are you a good driver? Sure about that?

Reason I ask: Psychological studies have shown that when it comes to assessing positive attributes, most people overestimate themselves, while underestimating others.

It’s called “illusory superiority,” particularly prevalent among motorists. Everyone pretty much thinks they’re Ansel Elgort from “Baby Driver.”

Not to burst your bubble, Baby, but a new Allstate study shows that some drivers are decidedly worse.

Among the 200 largest cities in America compared for drivers’ average years between accidents and their likelihood of a collision claim relative to the national average one every decade, the nation’s worst drivers are from the following cities:

No. 1: Baltimore, with a 163 percent greater chance of a crash

2: Boston, 157 percent

3: Washington, D.C., 156 percent

4: Worcester, Mass., 126 percent

And 5: Glendale, Calif., 95 percent.

Other cities in the “Driving Smart” viewership area harboring the most dangerous drivers include:

Portland, Ore., at No. 11

Atlanta at 15

New Orleans, 21

Seattle, 22

Dallas, 23

Houston, 37

Austin, Texas, 42

Little Rock, Ark., 43

Charlotte, N.C., 48

Now, technically, researchers intended this list to highlight America’s safest drivers, so in that spirit of positivity, cities boasting the best drivers are:

No. 1: Brownsville, Texas, with a 26 percent less chance of a collision

2: Kansas City, Kan., 13 percent

And 3: Boise, Idaho, 12 percent

Wanna rep your town better out on the road in hopes of a better showing on next year’s Allstate report? Simple:

Keep your eyes on the road and avoid distractions — particularly smartphones.

Obey speed limits.

Leave ample distance between you and the car ahead.

And never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Go ahead, call me Captain Obvious on YouTube, but, uhhh … where does your city fall again?

