MAUMELLE, Ark. — A petition drive to keep Short Marche Rd near Maumelle and North Little Rock open after nearby construction is complete, faces long odds of convincing Pulaski County officials.

The road had always been a quiet country lane despite being a short distance from Interstate 40. The effort to get the much-needed new Maumelle exit built, necessitated removing the dead end and opening it up to a lot more traffic.

Now after 10 months, a lot of people living there like the convenience and the enhanced access for emergency responders. The problem is, the county promised it would only be temporary and plans to close it back down.

"I have a friend who died of a heart attack, and I know if he had had that exit, he'd have made it," said Ellen Baxter, who with her husband, Robert, started a petition drive to keep the road open. "The main thing is the safety of the people on that road. That's what we're after."

"From day one, the understanding was clear that we would close the road and restore that quiet community," said Barry Hyde, the Pulaski County judge.

The Baxter's say hundreds support keeping the road open, but only 38 signatures will really matter, based on county policies.

"When we make a modification to a road, like speed bumps or additional signage or changing a speed limit, it requires the signature of every property owner on that street," said Judge Hyde. "I feel like my obligation, the right thing to do, is to restore that neighborhood to its quiet residential setting."

"All I ask is for the democratic vote, who let the majority rule," said Ellen Baxter. "If they hadn't given us the opportunity of it being open, then we'd never known about this."

A possible option is all the homeowners to sign off could be asking Maumelle to start the complicated process of annexation.

The Baxter's also think a compromise could be creating a gated-community with a barrier at the south end of the street. It would appease neighbors who want the quiet road back, while still being an access point for emergency vehicles.

But before that idea, they hope the judge changes his mind.

"I hope he has the ability and will change his mind and see that it's a need for the people," Ellen Baxter said.

