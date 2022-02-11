Full closure of I-30 set for next weekend

Construction will require a full closure of I-30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock over the weekend of November 11-14.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Construction projects on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will require a full closure over the weekend of November 11-14.

Crews will be installing structural steel at the 6th Street bridge over I-30 in Little Rock as part of the 30 Crossing project.

Weather permitting, crews will temporarily close all lanes of traffic on I-30 from 10 p.m. on Friday, November 11 through 5 a.m. on Monday, November 14.

I-30 westbound will be closed to traffic from the I-30/I-40 interchange in North Little Rock to I-630 in Little Rock. I-40 traffic will not have access to I-30 westbound.

I-30 eastbound will be closed to traffic between I-630 and the Arkansas River Bridge.

You can find detour information below:

I-30 Westbound Detours:

Detour to I-430 south (Exit 147) and return to I-30

Detour to I-440 west (Exit 159A) and return to I-30

To access downtown North Little Rock, take Highway 365 (Exit 152) or Highway 107 (Exit 153A) (see map NR 22-269-A)

I-30 Eastbound Detour:

I-30 eastbound traffic will detour at Exit 140 and take the northbound frontage road to the 4th Street on-ramp to access the river bridge and I-30 in North Little Rock. (See map NR 22-269-B)