Arkansas gas prices down 4.3 cents from last week

According to GasBuddy's weekly survey, the average gas prices in Arkansas have fallen 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.19 per gallon.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — According to GasBuddy's weekly survey, the average gas prices in the Natural State have fallen.

Average gasoline prices in Arkansas have fallen 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.19 per gallon. GasBuddy's survey of 1,826 gas stations in Arkansas revealed prices the cheapest station in Arkansas was priced at $2.79 per gallon while the most expensive was $3.89 per gallon, with a difference of $1.10.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 11.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78 per gallon, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

"With gas prices continuing to surge on the West Coast and Great Lakes, the national average saw its second straight weekly rise. But at the same time, areas of the Northeast and Gulf Coast have continued to see declines as the nation experiences sharp differences in trends between regions," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Historical gasoline prices in Arkansas going back ten years:

October 3, 2021: $2.82 per gallon

October 3, 2020: $1.87 per gallon

October 3, 2019: $2.30 per gallon

October 3, 2018: $2.64 per gallon

October 3, 2017: $2.29 per gallon

October 3, 2016: $2.01 per gallon

October 3, 2015: $2.05 per gallon

October 3, 2014: $3.13 per gallon

October 3, 2013: $3.14 per gallon

October 3, 2012: $3.5 per gallon

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Memphis- $3.26 per gallon, unchanged from last week

Little Rock- $3.10 per gallon, down 6.3 cents per gallon from last week

Shreveport- $3.01 per gallon, unchanged from last week

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device