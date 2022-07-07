Arkansas sees largest decrease in average gas price for 2022

According to AAA, gas dropped by eight cents in Arkansas this week, which counts as the largest decrease in average gas price this year.

ARKANSAS, USA — The average price of gas in Arkansas has experienced the largest weekly gas price decrease of the year after dropping eight cents.

According to the AAA Arkansas Weekend Gas Watch, the average statewide gas price is $4.33 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. That price is $1.50 more per gallon compared to this time last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Arkansas, drivers in Fort Smith are paying the most on average at $4.41, while Jonesboro drivers are paying the least at $4.15 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is currently $4.75. According to AAA Gas Prices, this cost is eleven cents less than last week and $1.62 more than the price per gallon last year.

“The largest weekly decline in 2022 for fuel prices is good news for drivers, but we’re not out of the woods just yet. Gas prices will remain elevated compared to one year ago and could fluctuate in July, which is typically one of the highest months for fuel demand,” said AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria.