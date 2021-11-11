Crews working to fix pothole in bridge on I-30 in south Little Rock

ARDOT is reporting a pothole in the I-30 bridge near W. 65th Street in Little Rock, causing the inside and middle lanes to be closed.

Reports show that eastbound traffic has been reduced to one lane, with the inside and middle lanes being closed as a result of the pothole.

Crews are currently in the left lane working on fixing the hole near exit 135.

ARDOT did not specify how big the pothole is.

"We are told the repairs to the large pothole which caused the problem, should be repaired soon and travel back to normal," ARDOT said in a tweet.

— Arkansas Department of Transportation (@myARDOT) November 16, 2021