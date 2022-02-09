How new public transit will help Conway residents

Rock Region METRO has teamed up with the City of Conway to launch a public microtransit service zone called METRO Connect Conway in late October.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONWAY, Ark. — Conway residents are about to have more options when it comes to getting around their city.

Rock Region METRO has teamed up with the city to launch a new public transit service— and people in the community are excited to have more ways to get around town.

Jamie Gates with the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce said that the new public microtransit service, METRO Connect Conway, will help fill a big need.

"We just want to see it built out in a way that benefits everybody," he said.

According to Rock Region METRO, the new transit will provide affordable fares and real-time vehicle information.

"I think what this program, hopefully, will offer is some certainty, some reliability for people who count on the trips that you have to take, like going to work going to the doctor picking kids up from school," Gates explained.

Gates said that the city currently has some private ride-sharing services, but they aren't always reliable.

"It's gonna be fun to see, hopefully, some mobility problems for workforce for students, even for visitors solved with this new program," Gates added.

For Hellen Munene, an international student at UCA, the new transit system will allow her to explore more of the city, since she doesn't have a car.

"Most of us know, like, school campus. That's the most we go like, just around school. I would use it very much because I want to see downtown. And it's my last year," Munene said.

She also said that she won't have to rely on friends to drive her around anymore.

"I'm really excited to be honest, like, I've always wanted to like, not bother my friends. Oh, hey, can you give me a ride? Give me a ride. Yeah. So I feel like this will be really nice. Like, I can go on my own time. Yeah, however, I want," she said.

The transportation service will be available Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting in late October.

"Public transportation, in particular, is an important part of any well-planned city. It's an important part of growing your economy. And it's an important part of quality of life. And so we're excited," Gates added.

Rock Region METRO will have two public information meetings on September 13 and 14 to better explain how Conway's new transit system will work.