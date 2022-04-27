Huge traffic back up on I-430 in Little Rock

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, an accident with a possible injury has caused a major traffic jam on I-430 in Little Rock.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, an accident with possible injury has caused a major traffic jam on I-430 in Little Rock.

The northbound inside lane is currently blocked as well as the shoulder, IDrive Arkansas said on their Twitter account.

The accident was reported near mile marker 10.4.

The traffic back up starts right by the Big Rock Interchange where I-430 and I-630 intersects and ends right where the accident happened near the bridge across the river.

According to ARDOT, there may be an injury involved with the crash.

No word on how many vehicles were involved and what caused it.

Pulaski Co:(Update) Accident with possible injury reported on NB I-430 near Mile Marker 10.4. Lanes blocked at this time: inside, left shoulder. Reported by: ARDOT. Monitor https://t.co/cV0NdpEKer for the latest information. #ARtraffic #CNAtraffic pic.twitter.com/DhRXyr7ga9 — IDrive Arkansas (@IDriveArkansas) April 27, 2022