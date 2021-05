The outside lane on I-30 Eastbound near the I-440 and I-530 interchange has been closed to repair a sizable pot hole on a bridge

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation has closed down one lane on an I-30 Eastbound bridge near the I-440 and I-530 interchange for "emergency" repairs on a sizable pothole.

The bridge, just south of Little Rock, passes over Arch Street.

Two lanes of traffic are still open and appear to be moving slowly.

Crews can be seen on IDrive working on the repairs.