How much longer will Arkansans see construction on I-30?

Construction projects in Little Rock are moving along— the Department of Transportation informed us how much longer Arkansans can expect the road work to last.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Most central Arkansas drivers have become familiar with the construction projects on I-30, but they still need to look out for road closures and new signage.

The projects have been moving along, but some are beginning to wonder how much longer they can expect the road work to last.

Interstate 30 is one of the most traveled roadways in the state, and while the projects aim to make roads safer and easier to drive on, Arkansans are searching for a finish line.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation has been working on multiple projects across the state.

Dave Parker with ARDOT said that they're got a huge checklist— including widening the I-30 crossing bridge for a safer commute down the line.

"So 30 crossing is, you know, the monster, the big one out there. Saline County could be doing better Cantrell widening as a huge success story; taking it from six lanes to twelve lanes, and also each side is going to have an extra wide shoulder," Parker explained.

ARDOT expressed that they hope drivers will be cautious to help keep their construction zones safe.

"We try to mark things as, as best we can, we tried to light up that area at night to, to let people you know, travel even safer," Parker added.

Workers have made significant progress by opening new lanes recently— but there's still a long way to go

"The old bridge, we're in the process of demolishing that we're still very early into that," Parker said.

So the orange cones will be sticking around for a while, not just at the crossing, but in Saline County as well.

"The widening and Saline County has been a bit frustrating and it is behind schedule," Parker said.

Parker admitted that there were some issues with contractors and weather early on that led to the delays.

"I wish I could say that things had been moving better and smoother there but it just hasn't been the case so far," he added.

But he's asked for patience as the job finishes over the next few months and explained that he "hope[s] people look back and think 'you know what, it was a little tough... But it looks pretty good now and I'm getting to work quicker, I'm getting around the city faster, and above all else, it's safe.'"