BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department is informing the public that an incident near the Carpenter Street overpass has caused I-30 eastbound to temporarily shut down.

Traffic is being diverted to the service road for the time being.

There are no details as to what caused this incident but they advise everyone to use extreme caution while in the area.