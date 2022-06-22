Traffic officials permanently closing I-30 eastbound ramp near North Little Rock

ARDOT shared that they'll be permanently closing the eastbound on-ramp at Curtis Sykes Drive in North Little Rock during the evening of June 27.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced that they will be permanently closing the eastbound on-ramp, effective the evening of Monday, June 27.

According to traffic officials, the closure will impact the eastbound on-ramp at Curtis Sykes Drive in North Little Rock as crews continue construction along the interstate and at the I-30 and I-40 interchange.

In response to the ramp's closure, ARDOT said that the on-ramp fails to meet safety standards.

"The current on-ramp at Curtis Sykes Drive does not meet current design standards and does not allow for the safe movement of ramp traffic to access I-40 westbound. Weather permitting, this closure Monday evening will allow crews to continue constructing a new I-30 eastbound to I-40 eastbound flyover ramp as well as a new on-ramp from the northbound frontage road to I-40 eastbound," ARDOT said in a press release.

Traffic officials have provided an interactive map that drivers can view here, which will show Arkansans the impact that it will have on travel, along with other information on the ongoing project.

Following the announcement that the on-ramp will be permanently closing, ARDOT shared that different detours and reroutes will be available.